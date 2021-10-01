Post Office to launch mobile app for car licence renewals

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has announced it is developing a mobile app that will let users renew their car licences digitally.

The app comes as the office streamlines its Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) services alongside other services.

“Huge winds of change are blowing within the SA Post Office,” CEO Nomkhita Mona said in a statement.

“Even in the face of massive financial challenges, there are equally massive opportunities for us to effect meaningful change — and deliver an institution that all South Africans can once again be proud of.”

Renew your licence online, then collect it at a Post Office branch

According to SAPO, more than three million vehicle owners use the office to renew their licences every year.

The mobile app will let customers complete the entire renewal process, including payment.

Once they complete the process, they can then collect their licence disc at a nearby outlet or have it delivered to them for an additional fee.

“We are serious about serving our customers’ needs — we have introduced a culture of being obsessed with the customer,” Mona said.

SAPO said the app will be available by the end of October. It will continue to offer licence renewals at selected branches.

You can check which outlets offer vehicle licence renewals on the South African Post Office website.

Another service SAPO will offer is bulk renewals for fleets and employees of companies.

The office will collect all necessary documentation from the company’s premises. After that, they will process and print new licence discs and deliver them back to the company.

SAPO has already signed up several companies for the service and will continue to offer it to others.

It has also introduced measures to cut queues at branches. These include separate lines for customers to complete money transactions and collect social grant payments.

Featured image: Unsplash/Utsman Media