W-Sport: TelkomONE gets a dedicated women’s sports channel

Telkom has added dedicated women’s sports channel W-Sport to its TelkomONE streaming service, offering live football coverage and other events.

W-Sport is now available to watch as part of the service’s AMP paid subscription package.

“W-Sports vision is to be the global leader in women’s sports broadcasting and to passionately champion equality and diversity,” CEO of W-Sport, Kelly Butler, said in a statement.

“Our content will entertain, engage and inspire audiences and we are very proud of this launch association and partnership with TelkomONE.”

W-Sport is available on several streaming services across Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to TelkomONE, it is available on Azam TV and DEOD.

However, Telkom is the first South African streaming or satellite service to offer the channel.

The 27/7 channel offers 3 000 hours of content annually, including 1 000 hours of live and short-delayed content. This includes 300 football matches from global leagues.

Other sports the channel offers include basketball, motorsports, cycling, volleyball, and triathlon.

“With female sporting role models like gymnast Simone Biles achieving much greater mainstream exposure for both their sporting prowess and courageous social stances, it was time for W-Sport to help inject equality and diversity into local sports,” Executive of Smart Home and Content Wanda Mkhize explained.

“With the 2021 Confederation of African Football’s Women’s Championship League on the way, the recent launch of W-Sport on TelkomONE with its fresh perspective on women’s sport is just perfect timing.”

In June, Telkom added the Ignite collection of education channels that offers free access to learning material for high school students.

TelkomONE launched in November 2020. The service offers both free and paid-for content including the SABC channel bouquet, movies, and TV shows.

Viewers can access the service on the TelkomONE website.

They can also watch content on the TelkomONE app. The app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

