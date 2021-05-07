TelkomONE launches free Ignite education channels

Telkom has launched a new platform on its TelkomONE streaming service called Ignite to provide a free education channels to students.

The company announced the platform on 6 May.

Made up of several educational channels, the platform is available to watch on the TelkomONE website. It offers free access to learning material for high school students in grades ten to twelve.

“We are thrilled to introduce TelkomONE Ignite to the youth,” Telkom Head of Foundation Sarah Mthintso said in a statement.

“Students simply need support at home and access to quality online schooling is one way to ensure that, over and above adult supervision and assistance.”

What can you watch on the TelkomONE Ignite free education channel?

As part of its content strategy, Ignite will focus on specific areas of learning:

STEM-related topics and subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths).

Content that supports South Africa’s CAPS (Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement) curriculum.

Content that indirectly supports CAPS such as non-fiction programmes.

Programmes that speak to a wider school-going audience.

The platform features six channels providing a variety of programmes and shows.

The channels include the 24/7 education channel Mindset. Viewers can track what shows are broadcasting on the channel using the schedule on the TelkomONE website. The website also provides scheduling for SABC Education.

The other five channels offer on-demand shows that students can watch at any time. They include Discovery Science, EduVOD Curriculum Lessons, Curiosity Stream, Da Vinci, and Ted-Ed, a youth and education initiative organised by Ted Talks.

“We have also been particular in our selection of the content; providing the right content mix of career-related topics, CAPS lessons, and edutainment and I believe we ended up with the right formula,” Mthintso said.

To watch Ignite, students must register on the TelkomONE website. To register, they must provide their Telkom phone number, name, age, gender, school, and grade.

Feature image: Supplied/Telkom

Read more: TelkomOne: SABC and Telkom enter streaming agreement