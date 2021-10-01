Clubhouse adds Universal Search, Clips beta

Clubhouse has added a universal search function to the app and is testing a Clips feature that lets users share chatroom recordings.

The social media company began to roll the function out on iOS and Android on 30 September.

Search for chatrooms, events, and users on Clubhouse

Previously, Clubhouse users could only search for other users or clubs in the app. They could not search for specific rooms.

A universal search function means that users can now search for users, clubs, live rooms, and future events.

The function is available in the app’s Explore tab.

Clubhouse said it will remain there while it receives feedback from users and improves its search results. After that, it will move it to the app’s hallway feed.

Clubhouse Clips and Replays

At the same time, Clubhouse is testing a Clips feature that lets users share 30-second recordings of public rooms.

The feature will be on by default for public rooms, though users can toggle them off if they want to.

If enabled, room participants will see a scissors icon which they can select to grab a clip of the past 30 seconds.

They can then share the clip on social media and save them to the camera roll on their smartphone.

The feature is not available for private, social, or club rooms, and is currently only available in beta to a small group of users.

✨ lots of new news in this video ✨ ✂ CLIPS is in beta

🔎 SEARCH rolling out now

▶️ REPLAYS coming soon and stay tuned for our entire eng & design team moving to LA to formally pursue voice acting pic.twitter.com/bUTabb9TDO — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) September 30, 2021

Clubhouse also announced it will soon introduce a replays feature for rooms.

Replays will let room hosts save and share their events and rooms even after they have concluded.

If a user enables Replays, their room will be available on the app for as long as they like. They can also download the room and share it with others.

Clubhouse said it will continue to develop Replay during the next few weeks. It plans to roll it out to creators and community members from October.

Featured image: Unsplash/William Krause