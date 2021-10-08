Standard Bank launches EasyScan mobile payments for Pick n Pay shoppers

Standard Bank and Pick n Pay have announced EasyScan, a new service that lets PnP customers pay for their shopping using the bank’s app.

The service lets customers scan a QR code at till points to purchase their goods.

It is available to anyone with a Standard Bank account.

“Our customers love convenience and the EasyScan innovation is another way we are enhancing their shopping experience,” Pick n Pay Head of Omnichannel, John Bradshaw, said in a statement.

“There is no need for them to keep their cash and cards on them, and they make no contact during the transaction.”

The announcement comes not long after Pick n Pay and Standard Bank announced a partnership that would see the bank establish in-store branches at select outlets.

The branches offer services such as account signups. They also let customers view statements, make payments, and register for the bank’s mobile services.

Customers can also deposit and withdraw cash at Pick n Pay till points as well as redeem Instant Money vouchers.

How to use EasyScan at Pick n Pay outlets

To use EasyScan, Pick Pay shoppers must download the Standard Bank Mobile Banking app and register their account on it. The app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

After registering, you can tap the “Scan QR” icon on the app’s login page.

You can then scan the EasyScan code at the outlet’s till points to pay for your shopping.

Featured image: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka