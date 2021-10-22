Burn Media Sites
Music

YouTube announces three South Africans in Black Voices Music Class of 2022

By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
google black voices music

YouTube has announced the list of artists, including three from South Africa, who will participate in its Black Voices Music Class of 2022.

The class takes the form of a development programme supported by the YouTube Black Voices Fund.

It aims to assist and equip up-and-coming black artists on the platform with support and industry knowledge.

Participants in the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022

The list includes 54 artists, songwriters, and producers that hail from Canada, USA, Australia, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The three class participants from South Africa include songwriter and producer DJ Lag, songwriter and producer Major League DJz, and artist Elaine.

They will participate in the class alongside Azawi from Kenya, and CKay, Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz from Nigeria.

“African music is taking the entire world by storm and the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to both celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences,” YouTube’s Sub-Saharan Head of Music, Addy Awofisayo, said in a statement.

“Black culture is expansive and ever-changing and YouTube Music is committed to celebrating that experience through music.”

The announcement comes four months after YouTube opened applications for the Black Voices Fund.

Launched in 2020, the fund sees black artists on the platform benefit from one-on-one training and support.

It also sets aside $100 million in grants that it distributes to artists over three years.

Artists that have previously participated in the fund include Yung Baby Tate, Joy Oladokun, and Jensen McRae.

The class will split the participants into two groups, one for artists and one for producers and songwriters.

The participants will each receive dedicated partner support and seed funding to invest in their YouTube channels. They will also engage in programmes that focus on networking, production, and fan engagement.

They will also get the chance to collaborate with other participants in the programme during a six-month period.

Read more: Google commits $1 billion to digital transformation in Africa

Featured image: YouTube

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

News

