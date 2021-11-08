Burn Media Sites
News

Apps and tools to help you keep track of your loadshedding schedule and stages

By Megan Ellis, Editor
loadshedding eskom apps tools

Loadshedding has been a reality for South Africans for over a decade. As such, it has become easier to track and stay up-to-date with your loadshedding schedule using online tools and apps.

From smartphone apps to Twitter accounts to follow, here are a few tools to make finding your loadshedding schedule and status easier.

Loadshedding apps

Two of the most popular loadshedding apps in South Africa are Eskom Se Push and Load Shedding Notifier.

Both apps allow you to receive updates on when loadshedding is scheduled. They also let you add your specific zone and suburb.

Which app you prefer will depend on your needs and preferences. For example, Eskom Se Push has a sleeker UI and a simpler summary for your schedule.

Meanwhile, Load Shedding Notifier has configurable alerts and a larger overview of schedules.

Both apps include the City of Cape Town-specific stage of loadshedding, since the municipality often tries to implement a lower stage for City-supplied customers.

Find your loadshedding schedule online

Many municipalities and Eskom itself have shared loadshedding schedules online.

Eskom has a site where you can look up loadshedding schedules at loadshedding.eskom.co.za. The site also lets you know if Eskom is currently implementing rolling blackouts.

However, the downside of using these resources is that municipalities often delete schedules when updating them, without providing a redirect.

And when you do find a schedule, you will also need to know your zone or area number to make sense of the table.

We’ve rounded up online loadshedding schedules for different municipalities in our article on the topic.

Twitter accounts that share loadshedding updates

The quickest way to find out whether Eskom is implementing loadshedding is with its official Twitter account.

Apps and news publications get their updates on planned loadshedding from this account.

Follow or check the official Eskom Twitter account to keep up-to-date with the nationwide load shedding status.

Another consideration to make is that the loadshedding stage may differ for municipality versus Eskom-supplied customers.

For example, the City of Cape Town often implements one stage lower for load shedding for City customers (such as prepaid electricity users).

If you use prepaid electricity or get your electricity from your municipality rather than Eskom, you should also check your city’s Twitter account when Eskom announces loadshedding.

This is the quickest way to see if your stage differs from the nationwide loadshedding schedule.

Here are some of the major municipalities’ Twitter accounts that you can use to check your loadshedding status.

These accounts also let you know if you are experiencing an unexpected fault or outage, or loadshedding.

Meanwhile, if you fall within a different region, it’s still worth checking your local municipality’s Twitter account to see if your load shedding is mitigated to a lower stage.

Feature image: Memeburn

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

covid 19 vaccine stats south africa
How to keep track of the COVID-19 vaccine stats in South Africa
How To 8 Nov 2021
News

