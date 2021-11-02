How to keep track of the 2021 local election results

The IEC has begun to publish the 2021 local government election results after South Africans went to the polls on 1 November.

According to the commission, over eight million South Africans had cast their votes by 5pm.

Voting stations closed at 9pm and the first results were expected after midnight.

Here are a few ways you can keep track of the election results…

IEC local elections results dashboard

The IEC operates its own election results dashboard that provides users with up-to-date results.

You can check the dashboard out on the IEC website.

The dashboard features a breakdown of South Africa’s provinces, municipalities, wards, and voting districts that users can click on to check the results. The results are colour-coded so users can work out which political parties received the highest number of votes.

Users can see the results of each political party on the right-hand side of the dashboard.

Users can also check archive data on previous local government election results. These include the elections dating back to 2000 up to 2016.

News24 election results page

News24 also operates a elections results live page similar to the IEC.

You can check the page out on the news outlet’s website.

The page features a geographical map of South Africa and users can click on each area to check on the results of provinces, municipalities, wards, and voting districts.

When a user hovers their mouse icon over an area, the page will list which political party received the most votes.

Users can also check on the results of previous local government elections.

In addition, News24 runs a live news feed that features up-to-date results and news reports about the election.

TimesLIVE election results

TimesLIVE also operates a live page where users can check the election results.

You can check the page out on the outlet’s website.

Similar to the IEC, the page features a map of South Africa with breakdowns based on regions and municipalities, as well as the results of each political party according to votes and seats.

This includes breakdowns of key election battlegrounds such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The page also includes helpful information such as the number of registered voters and valid ballots, as well as the election turnout.

Users can search for the election result in their area by typing their residential address into the page’s search bar.

Featured image: Unsplash/Element5 Digital