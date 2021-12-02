Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to see your personal music streaming trends for the year

It’s that time of year again — Spotify has released its Wrapped experience for 2021, which takes users through a personalised story on their listening habits for the year.

This includes your favourite songs, top artists, and most binged song. You can then share these personalised cards on social media and listen to a curated playlist of your top content.

It even includes insights such as whether you fall into a segment of top fans for certain artists — with Spotify releasing videos from 170 artists and creators to thank these fans.

“These thank you videos will appear if fans have a song by one of the participating artists in their ‘Your Top Songs 2021’ or ‘Your Artists Revealed’ playlists,” the company announced.

How to access your Spotify Wrapped 2021 summary

Wondering where your Wrapped experience is?

The summary is only available on the Spotify mobile app, so you will have to log in there to see it.

There you will see a card with the hashtag #SpotifyWrapped that says “Your 2021 Wrapped is here”. Click on this card to start playing through the different segments.

New additions to this year’s edition of Wrapped include your Audio Aura. This looks at the top two music moods in your listening trends and produces a visualised audio aura.

A Playing Cards game also displays several statements based on your listening data. You can share the game with friends and guess which statements on the cards are true or false.

Finally, you can also use Spotify Blend to create blended playlists with friends and see how your tastes match up.

Feature image: Spotify