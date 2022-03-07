Eskom announces, shifts loadshedding following multiple breakdowns

Eskom announced Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday, and then shifted the timeslot earlier following even more breakdowns.

The back-to-back announcements occurred just over 15 minutes apart.

Initially, the power utility announced that loadshedding would occur from 9pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. This would be followed by more power cuts from 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

However, a few minutes later, Eskom noted that Medupi Unit 3 broke down.

As a result, loadshedding starts from 9pm on Monday and will continue without interruption until 5am on Wednesday.

Why is there Stage 2 loadshedding?

Eskom has been sending out power alerts over the past week, saying that the power system is constrained.

However, the power company said it needs to implement loadshedding due to generating unit failures over the past 24 hours.

“The loadshedding is required in order for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend,” Eskom said.

The utility notes that since Monday morning units at five different power stations have tripped. In addition, a unit at Arnot and Hendrina power stations each shut down.

Meanwhile, Eskom notes that units at other power stations tripped over the weekend.

The company said it would communicate any further changes to the schedule or level of loadshedding.

Will City of Cape Town have Stage 2?

At the time of writing, the City of Cape Town did not have an update for City-supplied customers.

Residents supplied by the municipality sometimes have a lower stage of loadshedding. This is due to extra power that can sometimes be provided by the Steenbras Hydro Pump Station.

The City’s Twitter account noted it would update residents once it had finalised information.

