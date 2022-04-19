Disney+ offers discounted subscription ahead of SA launch

Ahead of its launch in May, Disney is offering a discounted annual subscription for those interested in its streaming platform Disney+.

However, it comes with a few conditions.

The annual subscription for Disney+ will cost R1190 when the service launches on 18 May. Monthly subscriptions will cost R119.

But the pre-launch offer will discount the annual subscription to R950 instead.

So what do you need to do to qualify?

The discount is only available for those that register their interest in the service before the launch date. This means you will have to register on the local pre-launch website.

When Disney+ launches, those who registered will receive a link to take them to the discounted offer. They will then have until 31 May 2022 to redeem the discount.

Registering for the offer requires you to provide your phone number, name, and email address.

You will also need to agree to the company’s privacy policy and subscriber agreement. But you can opt-out of additional communication about updates and special offers from Disney and its other companies.

How to redeem the Disney+ launch offer

“If you have registered for our introductory offer you will receive an email and/or SMS on launch day (18 May) that will provide you with a link to redeem,” Disney notes in its FAQ on the offer.

The link will include instructions for subscribing to the streaming platform.

The company notes though that the discounted offer does not apply to subscriptions made through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Rather, you will need to register with the link they provided, directly through the Disney+ platform.

The introductory offer also does not appear to apply to monthly subscriptions.

From 18 May, you won’t be able to sign up for the discount and normal pricing will apply for subscriptions. And if you don’t redeem your discount by 31 May, it will expire.

