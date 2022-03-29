What to know about Disney+ in South Africa: price, content, and launch day

Disney has revealed more details about the launch of the Disney+ streaming service in South Africa, including the price and what content will be available.

Last year the company confirmed the launch window for the streaming service, set for winter 2022.

The streaming service will be available on local shores from 18 May.

Here’s what else you should know about the service…

How much will Disney+ cost in South Africa?

You will be able to choose between a monthly and annual subscription. The price for a monthly Disney+ subscription will be R119 per month, while it will cost R1190 per year.

The monthly price is slightly more expensive than a Netflix Basic subscription. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime currently starts at R79 per month. You can get an overview of prices for different platforms in our article on South African streaming services prices compared.

The Disney subscription plan will allow four simultaneous streams, downloads on up to ten devices, and seven different profiles.

The launch will be part of Disney’s push to bring the service to 42 new countries in Q3 2022.

What content will be available?

Disney confirmed that the streaming service will include exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. This includes both series and movies, such as The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings.

The company confirmed that Moon Knight, a Marvel series starring Oscar Isaac that debuts at the end of March, will also be available to stream.

Disney and Pixar movies such as Luca and Encanto will also be available on the platform.

General entertainment from Disney’s subsidiaries will also be available via the Star hub. This may be where we see the most regional differences regarding content availability due to existing licensing agreements subsidiaries like Hulu and ABC may have with other services.

If you want to follow any further updates, Disney allows users to sign up for a newsletter on the preview Disney+ website.

Feature image: Screenshot