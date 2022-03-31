Nespresso app launches in South Africa

Nespresso has announced the launch of its mobile app in South Africa, allowing users to shop online for Nespresso Online Boutique products.

The app is focused on e-commerce, rather than providing users with Bluetooth connectivity to Nespresso machines that support it.

According to the company, the app aims to make the online shopping experience easier for customers, including repeating orders.

How does the Nespresso app work?

Using the app, you can browse the online store for Nespresso boutique products.

Since the app is for the Middle East and Africa region, you will need to select which country you’re in to get the right store and pricing. If you have an existing account with the online boutique, you can sign in on the app. Otherwise, you can create a new account.

The app allows you to purchase machines, accessories, and Nespresso pods. Meanwhile, the map tool lets you check for the nearest boutique near your location.

You can download the app on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

It’s important to note that the regional app differs from the global version, which allows you to connect to Nespresso machines that support Bluetooth.

However, it does allow you to keep up to date with Nespresso news, including new products that may launch locally. The company launched the Nespresso Vertuo machine in South Africa in October last year.

It can also notify you of promotions and exclusive offers.

To celebrate the launch of the app, the company is offering nationwide free delivery for any orders made on the app until the end of April.

You can find out more on the Nespresso website.

Feature image: Supplied