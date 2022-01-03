Streaming services in South Africa: What’s available? Prices compared

A few years ago South Africa might have lagged a bit behind in joining the global streaming landscape. Today, however, we have access to many of the finest and most entertaining available streaming platforms.

Now, let’s get down to brass tacks! Here are some of the top streaming services available in South Africa.

Netflix

Who hasn’t heard of Netflix? The streaming giant is the top streaming service on the planet, boasting over a whopping 213.5 million subscribers across the globe.

Netflix has a colossal library of quality films, shows and documentaries, including its very popular Netflix Originals such as Squid Game, The Witcher and The Crown. Additionally, in recent years, Netflix has also onboarded a fair amount of anime and animation content, including a string of originals.

For a large variety of content, ranging from critically acclaimed films to unique and indie-produced content, Netflix is undeniably your best best.

A Netflix account will set you back anywhere from R49 per month for the mobile plan, to R199 for the premium plan.

Showmax

Showmax is basically South Africa’s very own Netflix, sporting a large library of films, TV shows and documentaries to enjoy.

It includes selected content from popular distributors such as HBO, BBC and Hulu. However, you will largely find older movies and shows beyond the most popular content.

One thing that sets Showmax apart from other streaming platforms on this list is its notable library of local and Afrikaans content, and its sports content from SuperSport on Showmax Pro plans.

A standard Showmax subscription will cost you R39 per month.

Showmax Pro will set you back R299 per month.

DSTV Premium subscribers can subscribe to Showmax at no additional cost, with other DSTV subscriptions giving you a decent discount on the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is Amazon’s film and series streaming platform. It serves as a one of the strongest Netflix competitors, boasting a plethora of high calibre content such as Oblivion, 10 Cloverfield Lane and A Beautiful Mind, among many more.

The platform also includes popular Prime originals such as The Wheel of Time, Fleabag, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Grand Tour.

The Prime Video membership will cost you $2.99 per month (~R40 p/m) for the first six months.

After this period, your subscription renews at $5,99 per month (~R82 p/m).

Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies is a bit of a different breed. It doesn’t feature a subscription model but rather lets you join for free and either rent or buy movies, which can be downloaded for offline viewing.

Compared to other platforms, you can get access to some of the latest Hollywood releases. Most of the content is also fairly priced with films costing you around R40 to R150 per movie.

It also features probably the largest collection of award-winning films and blockbusters for your viewing pleasure.

If you’d rather dedicate your money towards specific content than endlessly scrolling through a subscription streaming platforms overwhelming catalogue, Google Play Movies is for you.

Apple TV+

Apple TV, or Apple TV +, is another great streaming service to add to your arsenal. However, you will access to the Apple TV app (limited to specific devices) to use the service or use the Apple TV+ website (for Windows, Chrome OS, and Android users).

Apple TV+ is best known for its almost exclusive range of originals, most of which include high- profile actors. Some of these include The Morning Show (Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon), Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), and On The Rocks (Bill Murray, Rashida Jones).

An Apple TV+ subscription will set you back R84.99 per month. However, users who purchase any new iPads, iPhones, Macs, etc. will receive a free one-year subscription.

If you would like to know more about what streaming services and content are available in South Africa, check out the JustWatch website.

Feature image: Showmax