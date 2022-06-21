Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Thor: Love and Thunder tickets now on sale in SA: How to get yours

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next

Disney Africa has announced that advance tickets are now on sale for Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The film is set for a full release in South Africa on 8 July.

However, advance tickets also allow you to book an early night-time screening on 7 July.

The film is the fourth Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and second Thor film directed by Taika Waititi.

The latest instalment sees the return of Natalie Portman, who portrays Jane Foster, to the film series. Meanwhile, the movie features Christian Bale as antagonist Gorr the God Butcher.

It will also include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, as well as cast members from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Marvel films.

How to get your Thor: Love and Thunder tickets

booking tickets thor love and thunder ster kinekor

There’s no special process or requirements to pre-book tickets for the movie. Tickets are now available to book on both the Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro websites.

Users can visit the websites, select the film, and book the movie as they would any other available screening.

While they are marketed as pre-booking tickets, they function as other movie bookings–and require you to pay to checkout on the cinema’s site.

You can opt for any day that suits you after the film’s launch on 8 July. However, there are also limited openings available for screenings on 7 July.

However, for Ster Kinekor, most of the early and pre-booking screenings appear to be 3D versions of the film only.

Can I watch the movie on Disney+?

While Disney+ is now available in South Africa, the film will only be available to stream from a later date, if previous movies are any indication.

For example, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives on the service on 22 June. The movie originally debuted in local cinemas on 6 May.

So while South Africans will eventually be able to watch the new Thor movie on Disney+, there’s likely to be a delay between the cinema debut and the streaming debut.

Feature image: Disney

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Honours in Linguistics.

Read More
fitbit sleep profile examples
How Fitbit’s new Sleep Profile feature works
Programs & Apps 27 Jun 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.