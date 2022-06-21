Thor: Love and Thunder tickets now on sale in SA: How to get yours

Disney Africa has announced that advance tickets are now on sale for Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The film is set for a full release in South Africa on 8 July.

However, advance tickets also allow you to book an early night-time screening on 7 July.

The film is the fourth Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and second Thor film directed by Taika Waititi.

The latest instalment sees the return of Natalie Portman, who portrays Jane Foster, to the film series. Meanwhile, the movie features Christian Bale as antagonist Gorr the God Butcher.

It will also include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, as well as cast members from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Marvel films.

How to get your Thor: Love and Thunder tickets

There’s no special process or requirements to pre-book tickets for the movie. Tickets are now available to book on both the Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro websites.

Users can visit the websites, select the film, and book the movie as they would any other available screening.

While they are marketed as pre-booking tickets, they function as other movie bookings–and require you to pay to checkout on the cinema’s site.

You can opt for any day that suits you after the film’s launch on 8 July. However, there are also limited openings available for screenings on 7 July.

However, for Ster Kinekor, most of the early and pre-booking screenings appear to be 3D versions of the film only.

Can I watch the movie on Disney+?

While Disney+ is now available in South Africa, the film will only be available to stream from a later date, if previous movies are any indication.

For example, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives on the service on 22 June. The movie originally debuted in local cinemas on 6 May.

So while South Africans will eventually be able to watch the new Thor movie on Disney+, there’s likely to be a delay between the cinema debut and the streaming debut.

Feature image: Disney