Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Social

WATCH: Cape Town’s in-road lights receive a nod

By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Cape Town’s new in-road warning lights to address problems pedestrians face seem to be a hit on social media.

The lights were installed to aid pedestrians being forced to divert around stopped vehicles as on occasion motorists jumped their stop point barrier, leaving pedestrians frustrated.

The lights were placed along Buitengracht Street on two pedestrian crossings and operate in sync with the red signals indicating a vehicle to stop.

Installed in May, the City’s Urban Mobility Directorates warning lights have received a thumbs up from some with neigh-sayers criticizing the system.

Responding to the video, one user said: “If this is real, I swear Cape Town is way to advance compared to the rest of SA”

Another user wrote: “Need this all over, we’ll done cape Town.”

The city has appealed to the Transport minister with intent to continue the roll out of the signal pilot system.

Although the system is in its testing phase, it is designed for the city’s public transport system with an aim to end confusion among motorists at intersections.

If successful, the city plans to implement the system across the MyCity system to be included in the South African Road Traffic signs manual for use by other cities and transport systems across the country.

Also read: Here’s tech expected to transform iGaming industry

Featured image: Screenshot

Gopolang Moloko

Read More
God of War Ragnarök expected to take over holiday season
Reviews 16 Aug 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.