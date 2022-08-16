God of War Ragnarök expected to take over holiday season

Action-adventure-packed video game God of War is almost here, scheduled to be released in November 2022 coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War released in 2018. The latest installment continues the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus as the pair face off against Norse gods, in a mythic journey for answers and allies.

Also read: Here’s how much God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Editions will cost in SA

Kratos and Atreus prepare for Ragnarok, in their journey to other realms in search of answers to a prophesied battle that will end the world.

The pair must choose between their lives and the safely of the realms.

A story about a god of war reclaiming the humanity he lost a long time ago.

So excited to share “Myths of Midgard”, a storybook retelling of God of War, performed by ME, in collaboration with @SonySantaMonica and @PlayStation! Click the link in my bio to watch the FULL VIDEO and prepare for God of War Ragnarök! (releases Nov 9th!!!) #ad pic.twitter.com/Vkeb0RpKJo — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) August 15, 2022

God of War fans can expect to be introduced to a new side of Kratos, as Felicia Day retells the story of a man on a journey to fulfill his wife, Faye’s wish to scatter her ashes on the highest peak in all the realms. The request begins the journey that forces both Kratos and his son, Atreus to work together as they face beasts, monsters including unfriendly gods

Kratos is forced to leave his past as the ghost of Sparta behind and navigate through his new found relationship with his son, while learning how to be the father his son needs.

For the launch editions you can expect to pay R 1, 049.99 on PS4 and R1, 199 on PS5.

Happy birthday to our favorite BOY, Sunny! We’re so grateful to be able to see your talent and heart on set every day as you bring Atreus to life. Can’t wait for players to experience how you captured the next chapter of Atreus’ journey in God of War Ragnarök! 💙 🏹 pic.twitter.com/meDVKFhGo8 — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) August 11, 2022

The game is expected to be released with a hardcover book titled The Art of God of War Ragnarok. The book will feature concept art, developer commentary and other behind the scenes material for the game.

Feature image: CoalaTV/twitter