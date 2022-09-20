Snapchat for Web launches with some issues

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has announced that Snapchat web is now available.

The web app was rolled out in July but only to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

This week, the company revealed that the desktop version was now available to everyone.

Use Snapchat for web here.

The new feature lets will keep conversations in sync between devices.

With over 100 million users using the platform on a month-to-month basis, the new web version provides more room to chat and make calls in the same window.

With access to a keyboard and bigger screen, Snapchat web will now provide users with a larger interface to navigate through on the platform.

The company hopes the addition of Snapchat web will mean longer video calls between users.

It was initially rolled out to Snapchat Plus subscribers, who paid monthly subscriptions for exclusive features.

Now the platform hopes to dive into new markets, while keeping their paid tier.

How it works

Log into Snapchat on your mobile device.

Accept the confirmation message on your desktop access.

or

Log into the website and follow easy step by step guide.

Troubleshooting

Like many other product launches, the feature kicked off to a bumpy start with some users claiming connecting using chrome or Safari was a challenge.

Another user wrote: Snapchat web won’t load my chats. It shows camera with my face but there is a loading symbol where the chats should be.

The issue has been fixed! If you’re still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 12, 2022

Snapchat also introduced their new lock screen widgets, available on iOS 16.

This feature will allow friends to keep their chats in folders for ease of access.

“With this new tool, you can save yourself the scrolling when you want to start snapping, keeping visual conversations with the Snapchat camera right at your fingertips,” the company said in their blog.

“New Chat Shortcuts at the top of our chat tab will make it easy to do things like spot unread Snaps and Chats from friends, see missed calls, and reply to stories.

“Our Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up, so you never miss someone’s special day or leave a friend on read.”

Also read: Apple pays for Will Smith’s slap