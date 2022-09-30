Why Trevor Noah is leaving the Daily Show 

Popular South African comedian Trevor Noah was like Charlie and the Chocolate factory when he joined the Daily show team seven years ago.

Noah who received many reviews when he started hosting the show said he had grown to embrace his responsibility while learning his new family.

The tv host however said his time was up and he was leaving the show after years.

“I want to thank the audience for an amazing seven years, it’s been wild, it’s been truly wild, he said, listing the Trump presidency, the pandemic” as some of the challenges he had faced while hosting the show.

Trevor wants to explore some of his passions which most likely will be a possible comedy tour.

He has a show currently in the country.

As to what he plans to do next.

There’s a strong hunch that the host has considered an alternative and maybe wants to test it first before making the announcement. What ever it is. We wish him well.

The broadcaster was forced to make lemon juice out of lemons during the pandemic when he was challenged to run the show in an entirely different format and without an audience from home.

A challenge the broadcaster welcomed and powered through.

Todate, he stands criticized but favored by many across the globe for his comedy as well as his punchy South African tales.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Here are some of the reactions on Noah’s departure from the show.

Most reactions seem to focus more on snapshot of Noah and his apparent special someone.

Noah has been spotted with singer Dua Lipa.

Romance rumors have sparked after the pair were spotted locking lips after a romantic dinner.

Noah separated from Minka Kelly around May this year.

