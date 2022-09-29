Burn Media Sites
Online media

Blonde now streaming on Netflix: Here’s why it could get spicy reviews

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko

Marylin Monroe, biopic, Blonde is now officially streaming on Netflix.

A biopic based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, Blonde, written by Andrew Dominik stars Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane Mortenson better-known as Marilyn Monroe.

A drama about the many challenges Monroe faced including some controversial scenes which depict a very sad upbringing for the late star.

From her early childhood in an orphanage to her mother’s mental hospital confinement, Monroe’s career led to some interesting turns before culminating in an emotional ending.

Starring Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams, the movie is stocked with some stars depicting a the turbulent tale of Norma Jeane Mortenson.

The film is bound to receive some interesting reviews following it’s controversial and bumpy route to Netflix.

From vulgar, emotional to explicit torment, the biopic shares a compelling tale of Monroe as she battled to find balance between her life and stardom.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

