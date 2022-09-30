Twitter joins video content trend with video viewing update

Twitter has launched two new updates as a means to ride the video content consumer trend.

Popular for it’s real-time functionality Twitter will now introduce a TikTok-like reel panel, for users to consume video content.

Since video content shared on the platform receive billions of views, the platform has seen it fitting to meet the demand.

Immersive viewing

Twitter will now launch an immersive media viewer which expands videos to full screen.

With a single click users will be taken to full screen, an immersed viewing experience if they prefer to watch their favourite videos.

To activate it: Tap into any video on Twitter and start scrolling up.

“Once the video has been launched in full screen mode, we’ve made video discovery easier as well. Just scroll up to start browsing more engaging video content. If you want to exit the viewer and go back to the original Tweet, click the back arrow in the top left corner.”

The feature will be rolled out in the next few days.

Video carousel Explore tab

To find more videos, Twitter introduces the Explore tab.

Users will discover trends, and some of the most popular videos being shared on the platform.

This feature is available in several other parts of the world but will be introduced on both iOS and Android to other countries.

