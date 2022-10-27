Burn Media Sites
Brace yourself for a bumpy load-shedding schedule this weekend

By Gopolang Moloko
eskom loadshedding

Eskom has been on fluctuating stages of load shedding this week.

The national power utility is adamant that power cuts are necessary to keep the country’s power operational.

Stage 3 power cuts are currently underway (Thursday 27 October).

Consumers can expect a fluctuating near weekend load shedding rollercoaster ride as load shedding is expected to increase to Stage 4 on Friday only to drop going into the weekend.

Load shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 around 4 pm on Friday, while it’s anticipated that stages 1 and 2 will be implemented heading into both Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, according to Eskom.

The issue together with the persistent high levels of breakdowns of generating units is reason for continuing power cuts.

Eskom tweeted: “Load shedding is currently underway until 4pm on Thursday, thereafter it will increase to Stage 4 until 5am on Friday morning. Load shedding will be lowered to Stage 2 at 5am – 4pm on Friday.”

Since Tuesday evening Eskom teams have retuned a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Medupi power stations to service.

Currently Eskom has 5 683MW on planned maintenance, while 16 585MW remains unavailable due to breakdowns.

Previously Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding on Sunday was implemented to replenish depleted reserves.

“Stage 4 load sheddin gwill be implemented form 12am on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Load shedding will then vary between Stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning Eskom said expecting load shedding power cuts to be reduced.

