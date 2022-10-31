Goodbye Twitter trends, here’s why

Twitter users came to the decision that it was better to part ways with the social media app following news that the app would start charging around $20 per month.

Elon Musk recently took over the Birded app in a reported $44 billion deal, which closed on Friday, October 28.

Musk walked to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a sink through the lobby area on October 26, as a message to new beginnings.

Now Musk has reportedly given employees their first instruction, to meet a deadline to introduce a paid verification on Twitter or else…

The new instruction will impact Twitter blue subscribers, moving the price tier to a more expensive subscription that also verifies users.

Twitter plans to charge around $19,99 for the new Twitter blue subscription.

What does this mean for users?

This means new terms to kick in for users.

Under the proposed new plan for Twitter Blue subscription, verified users have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

Musk allegedly told employees that a deadline for this new shift would be in December.

The new Twitter Twit, has been clear on upholding free speech, letting some staff go and how he planned to have a paid tier as opposed to advertisers that influenced the platform.

The new man in charge has already axed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

This may be followed by more layoff’s aimed at middle management.

Musk is expected to increase Twitter’s subscriber base revenue as part of his strategy.

The Tesla head has made it clear that he also plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content.

Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue is a opt in paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features that allow users to customize their Twitter experience.

It has been launched in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and in the United States.

Reactions

News of the paid subscription option has been ill received by some on the platform who quickly considered leaving Twitter, prompting the hashtag Goodbye Twitter.

Suggestions on where to go when leaving Twitter? Anyone… Anyone. Serious suggestions will be considered. #GoodbyeTwitter — Phoenix Rites 🌱🇮🇳 Defend Earth- Go Vegan (@phoenixrites) October 28, 2022

#GoodByeTwitter Can someone explain to me wtf happened? and why everyones leaving im too lazy to read — hunter supremacist (TOH S3 SPOILERS) (@dxniverse) October 30, 2022

This is my last tweet. I’ve been a member for 13 years, but as the result of @elonmusk’s ownership and his actions so far, including tweeting a conspiracy theory out to his 109m followers, I am leaving this platform and encourage others to do the same. #GoodbyeTwitter — Jen McClure (@jenmcclure_JEM) October 30, 2022

All the #goodbyeTwitter people who are still tweeting and retweeting hours and days after their "goodbye". — Blit_on_the_Mountain (@blitmountain) October 28, 2022

Featured image: Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne