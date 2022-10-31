Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Goodbye Twitter trends, here’s why

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Twitter mobile app images upload 4K

Twitter users came to the decision that it was better to part ways with the social media app following news that the app would start charging around $20 per month.

Elon Musk recently took over the Birded app in a reported $44 billion deal, which closed on Friday, October 28.

Musk walked to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a sink through the lobby area on October 26, as a message to new beginnings.

Now Musk has reportedly given employees their first instruction, to meet a deadline to introduce a paid verification on Twitter or else…

The new instruction will impact Twitter blue subscribers, moving the price tier to a more expensive subscription that also verifies users.

Twitter plans to charge around $19,99 for the new Twitter blue subscription.

What does this mean for users?

This means new terms to kick in for users.

Under the proposed new plan for Twitter Blue subscription, verified users have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

Musk allegedly told employees that a deadline for this new shift would be in December.

The new Twitter Twit, has been clear on upholding free speech, letting some staff go and how he planned to have a paid tier as opposed to advertisers that influenced the platform.

The new man in charge has already axed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

This may be followed by more layoff’s aimed at middle management.

Musk is expected to increase Twitter’s subscriber base revenue as part of his strategy.

The Tesla head has made it clear that he also plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content.

Twitter Blue 

Twitter Blue is a opt in paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features that allow users to customize their Twitter experience.

It has been launched in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and in the United States.

Reactions

News of the paid subscription option has been ill received by some on the platform who quickly considered leaving Twitter, prompting the hashtag Goodbye Twitter.

Also read: Two WhatsApp updates we cannot wait to try out

Featured image: Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.