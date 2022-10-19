Streaming service Netflix now allows people to send their viewing history and personalized recommendations to another account.

Netflix profile transfer is being rolled out worldwide, a feature that will allow users to move their Netflix profile to a new account.

The move is partially to have all users access to their own account.

Essentially this is to clamp down on password sharing.

The transfer profile feature keeps a users profile information when they create a new account.

This is to ensure users do not have to reset their preferences and other personal information such as their watch history and favourite shows when migrating to another account.

How to transfer your profile

Using a web browser sign into an account/profile

Visit the account page

Select the profile you want to start.

Select transfer link in the transfer profile section (Note: a copy of the profile will remain on the original account.)

Enter email address and password to new account

Follow prompts to finalise new account.

The new feature allows users to keep a duplicate of the old profile data.

It’s reported that more than 100 million households internationally were using duplicated accounts.

Netflix has outlined plans to clamp down on account sharing between homes.

The Netflix move will attempt to wring revenue from password shares which apparently caused a wall in subscriber growth.

Netflix terms of service state users may not share with individuals beyond their household.

The streaming giant is fast moving to clamp down on freeloading users.

