Artificial Intelligence

NewBank coming to SA: Cardless, do it all on one app service

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko

What are these whispers of a new bank launching in four days?

Here’s what we know so far.

We know it’s modern and cards are most likely to be a thing of the past.

We know that some type of launch for the NewBank which kicks off on Tuesday 18 October 2022.

We know there’s a campaign and a link leading to a potential website.

From our preliminary investigations, we’re convinced it’s not a bank, but a very bad hoax.

A countdown however ends on Tuesday and the online discussions are that the potential bank promises to promote shopping convenience and card-less transactions.

 

 

A post shared by Kamo Frank (@kamofrank_)

Our suspicions are that its a bank by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, bank Zero.

Bank Zero was expected to operate as a mutual savings bank and not a retail bank.

This means the bank would have been owned by it’s members who subscribe to a common fund while retail banks generally are owned by shareholders.

The bank was expected to launch in 2018, 2019 but the Covid19 pandemic struck and there was no other feedback on the potential bank.

We suspect that the bank is finally here.

The bank would focus more on savings as opposed to providing credit.

It would be entirely digital and handle all of it’s services using it’s very own app.

Do you see it now?

Watch new bank launch here

Also read: iPhone 14 crash detection a hit despite roller coaster prank calls

 

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

