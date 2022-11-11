The parody account issue seems to be giving new Twitter head Elon Musk a headache due to the large number of accounts using prominent public figure names.

Musk after taking over the reigns on Twitter quickly announced changes regarding Twitter’s new verification policy.

Part of the new policy implies users who subscribe to Twitter blue will automatically get a blue tick.

This a complete shift to the previous system Twitter users were accustomed to.

The parody challenge

While subscribers will get a blue tick upon subscription, this has opened a new loophole for parody accounts.

Parody accounts can now subscribe and have the verified checkmark even when they’re clearly parody accounts.

Musk’s plan to remedy this issue has been to have users of parody accounts clearly outline that the account is a parody account.

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

While this is a viable instruction from the Tesla boss, it may prove more challenging to implement.

Solution to the problem

Twitter should take control of the issue instead of leaving it to users to state if they’re parody accounts.

Twitter should add a parody setting in the user profile settings that adds a parody badge to profiles that engage in parody content.

This could allow Twitter to alter the verified badge for the parody accounts.

User @Michaelsayman explains it clearly, and we’re for it.

Parody accounts could leave Twitter with a massive identity verification challenge following Musk’s announcement that anyone could get verified for $8 a month using the platform.

Starting from Wednesday November 8, 2022, users who paid for Twitter Blue would gain the blue verified checkmark, which previously were reserved for media outlets including celebrities and other prominent people.

Now Twitter is faced with parody accounts abusing their verifications by impersonating celebrities.

United States President Joe Biden, Ben Shapiro, alongside NBA superstar Lebron James are some of the public figures who have been impersonated on Twitter.

Going forward this will create a massive challenge as Tweets could be sent from the same name with no indication as to which account is the authentic one.

Musk has suspended several accounts for parodying him on the platform.

While Twitter Blue has received backlash from users due to Musk’s decision to convert the platform to a fee based item, a number of users saw it fitting to use their accounts to mimic Musk.

1) 9 days ago, 2) yesterday 3) today. We have fun pic.twitter.com/eTKAp8PBuK — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 7, 2022

Musk quickly suspended the accounts only to later announce that any account which fails to identify itself as a parody account will be permanently suspended.

