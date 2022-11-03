WATCH: Kids use their Bitcoin to buy groceries at Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has started accepting payments in cryptocurrency.

The massive news came this week to allow customers to buy their groceries including their favorite Biltong using their Bitcoin wallet at till points.

Several enthusiasts have video-logged the shift by Pick n Pay into the future.

Users took to social media to depict how they could now go to the grocery store with their cryptocurrency on their mobile phones.

Biltong with #bitcoin.

Going through the process of using bitcoin at picknpay. South Africa pioneering the way forward! Now for the really fun part, eating the biltong!@BitcoinEkasi @CryptoConverted @carelvwyk @FossGregfoss Video credits: @RozanneBarbeau pic.twitter.com/1h1SD8H3th — Brett Freeman (@freemanbrett1) November 3, 2022

Today I payed for my groceries at @PicknPay in #Bitcoin using #lightning ⚡️⚡️ Great job @CryptoConverted & @carelvwyk!!! I can't believe this day has finally arrived. Feels like SA is ahead of the game on this one 🇿🇦⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZK0MH2sQJ — Elle Mouton (@ElleMouton) November 2, 2022

Stores across Africa

There are a number of point in and across the continent which now allow Bitcoin at till points.

We have updated our map of places you can spend #Bitcoin in Africa to include the new @PicknPay stores. We need to grow Africa's circular Bitcoin economy so please support these business and share for awareness: https://t.co/BuqOWnTXC0 pic.twitter.com/R2NmUL3rBf — African Bitcoiners ⚡ (@afribitcoiners) November 2, 2022

One of the country’s largest retailers, Pick n Pay has introduced a ground breaking shift towards the future which even children have welcomed.

So, about that exciting #Bitcoin and #LightningNetwork announcement… 👀 Built by @CryptoConverted Lightning payments have arrived at major local retailer @PicknPay 💥🧡🔥https://t.co/Cv4t6fQm2d And we've been helping them test it since May.

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/20faGZ3q7x — Bitcoin Ekasi (@BitcoinEkasi) November 1, 2022

We have boots… ehm flip flops on the ground! Our Social Media Manager @oldmanjoBTC lives in South Africa. He was actually part of the beta testing group and shows how easy it is to pay with #bitcoin #LightningNetwork at @PicknPay. 🧡⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ah62jaeH5w — Bitcoin Reserve (@BTCReserveHQ) November 1, 2022

The decision comes after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) set the ball rolling to allow crypto as a method of payment.

A draft for the regulatory framework for regulating cryptocurrency was underway.

The South African Reserve Bank earlier announced it was working on frameworks to regulate crypto transactions.

The reserve soon culminated to define crypto as a financial asset rather than just currency.

This means the roll out of an approach to regulate cryptocurrency would be made in phases.

The crypto asset eco system has grown immeasurably over the last decade and it seems Pick n Pay is not the only player seeing it’s potential.

Pick n Pay has been experimenting with crypto payments for several years testing at around 39 stores nationwide.

The retail giant is planning to introduce the system to all it’s stores in the upcoming months.

Stores which will be part of the transition are:

Mall of Africa

Mall of the North

Mall of the South

Menlyn Shopping Centre

Pick n Pay on Nicol

Nelspruit

Sedgefield

Stellenbosch Central and Stellenbosch Square

Paarl Mall

Willowbridge

Local Big Bay

Table Bay Mall

Cavendish

Kenilworth

Kenilworth Campus

Bedfordview

Centurion

Fourways Mall

PnP Qualisave Carlton Centre

PnP Qualisave Diepsloot

PnP Qualisave Midrand

PnP Qualisave Rustenburg

PnP Qualisave Commercial Road

PnP Qualisave North Beach

PnP Qualisave The Workshop

PnP Qualisave Goodwood

Hyper Bloemfontein

Hyper Durban North

Hyper Northgate

Hyper Ottery

How it will work

Customers will be able to make payments using their smart phones.

With any Bitcoin lightning enabled app, including BlueWallet, customers will be able to facilitate payments.

It will be like swiping your card at till points, with a service fee charged.

Simply scan a QR code from the app and accept the rand conversion rate on your smartphone.

Customers will be charged around 70 cents should the system kick into motion.

Ten stores around Western Cape were used for the pilot over the past five months.

Pick n Pay is most likely to introduce the pilot to more stores which include Mall of Africa in the coming months.

