WATCH: Kids use their Bitcoin to buy groceries at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has started accepting payments in cryptocurrency.
The massive news came this week to allow customers to buy their groceries including their favorite Biltong using their Bitcoin wallet at till points.
Several enthusiasts have video-logged the shift by Pick n Pay into the future.
Users took to social media to depict how they could now go to the grocery store with their cryptocurrency on their mobile phones.
Biltong with #bitcoin.
Going through the process of using bitcoin at picknpay. South Africa pioneering the way forward!
Now for the really fun part, eating the biltong!@BitcoinEkasi @CryptoConverted @carelvwyk @FossGregfoss
Video credits: @RozanneBarbeau pic.twitter.com/1h1SD8H3th
— Brett Freeman (@freemanbrett1) November 3, 2022
Today I payed for my groceries at @PicknPay in #Bitcoin using #lightning ⚡️⚡️ Great job @CryptoConverted & @carelvwyk!!! I can't believe this day has finally arrived. Feels like SA is ahead of the game on this one 🇿🇦⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZK0MH2sQJ
— Elle Mouton (@ElleMouton) November 2, 2022
Stores across Africa
There are a number of point in and across the continent which now allow Bitcoin at till points.
We have updated our map of places you can spend #Bitcoin in Africa to include the new @PicknPay stores. We need to grow Africa's circular Bitcoin economy so please support these business and share for awareness: https://t.co/BuqOWnTXC0 pic.twitter.com/R2NmUL3rBf
— African Bitcoiners ⚡ (@afribitcoiners) November 2, 2022
One of the country’s largest retailers, Pick n Pay has introduced a ground breaking shift towards the future which even children have welcomed.
So, about that exciting #Bitcoin and #LightningNetwork announcement…
👀
Built by @CryptoConverted Lightning payments have arrived at major local retailer @PicknPay
And we've been helping them test it since May.
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/20faGZ3q7x
— Bitcoin Ekasi (@BitcoinEkasi) November 1, 2022
We have boots… ehm flip flops on the ground!
Our Social Media Manager @oldmanjoBTC lives in South Africa.
He was actually part of the beta testing group and shows how easy it is to pay with #bitcoin #LightningNetwork at @PicknPay.
🧡⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ah62jaeH5w
— Bitcoin Reserve (@BTCReserveHQ) November 1, 2022
The decision comes after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) set the ball rolling to allow crypto as a method of payment.
A draft for the regulatory framework for regulating cryptocurrency was underway.
The South African Reserve Bank earlier announced it was working on frameworks to regulate crypto transactions.
The reserve soon culminated to define crypto as a financial asset rather than just currency.
This means the roll out of an approach to regulate cryptocurrency would be made in phases.
The crypto asset eco system has grown immeasurably over the last decade and it seems Pick n Pay is not the only player seeing it’s potential.
Pick n Pay has been experimenting with crypto payments for several years testing at around 39 stores nationwide.
The retail giant is planning to introduce the system to all it’s stores in the upcoming months.
Stores which will be part of the transition are:
Mall of Africa
Mall of the North
Mall of the South
Menlyn Shopping Centre
Pick n Pay on Nicol
Nelspruit
Sedgefield
Stellenbosch Central and Stellenbosch Square
Paarl Mall
Willowbridge
Local Big Bay
Table Bay Mall
Cavendish
Kenilworth
Kenilworth Campus
Bedfordview
Centurion
Fourways Mall
PnP Qualisave Carlton Centre
PnP Qualisave Diepsloot
PnP Qualisave Midrand
PnP Qualisave Rustenburg
PnP Qualisave Commercial Road
PnP Qualisave North Beach
PnP Qualisave The Workshop
PnP Qualisave Goodwood
Hyper Bloemfontein
Hyper Durban North
Hyper Northgate
Hyper Ottery
How it will work
Customers will be able to make payments using their smart phones.
With any Bitcoin lightning enabled app, including BlueWallet, customers will be able to facilitate payments.
It will be like swiping your card at till points, with a service fee charged.
Simply scan a QR code from the app and accept the rand conversion rate on your smartphone.
Customers will be charged around 70 cents should the system kick into motion.
Ten stores around Western Cape were used for the pilot over the past five months.
Pick n Pay is most likely to introduce the pilot to more stores which include Mall of Africa in the coming months.
