Here are some Black Friday shopping secrets

On Friday, November 25, Game will open its 108 stores around the country from 0:00 to 8pm giving shoppers maximum hours to take advantage of its Black Friday deals.

Beat the queues, shop online or from midnight or be part of the in-store action as the store plans to roll out limited deals.

Shoppers can expect low prices on home appliances, electronics, gaming, liquor and more.

The retailer is also offering an online e-commerce offering, to provide some shoppers who prefer to be home in the early hours of the day an opportunity to also score on great deals.

Online purchases between 00:00 and 23:59 will get free delivery for purchases over R 450 on the Friday.

“Following the success of our inaugural Halfway Day sale in July, it has become clear to us that the South African consumer is ready to return to one-day sales,” the group said confirming the Friday in November.

Game is not the only store getting ready for the bumpy November 25 date.

As Black Friday takes place on some consumers pay day, retailers such as Shoprite, Woolworths expect a massive return in customers, especially post the Covid19 pandemic.

Woolworths and Shoprite are some of the stores falling in line to convince customers to swipe their cards come November 25.

Woolworths is expected to have 30% of beauty products with 20% on cookware.

In the tech world, Vodacom including Nintendo will have some specials on the weekend most notorious with great deals, stress and regret.

Other stores expected to have specials are Hirch’s with great deals on appliances, furniture and gadgets, Edgars and Dstv are also not far off.

Incredible connection, which plans on offering great deals throughout the month of November will cater to those looking for those Christmas gifts at unbeatable prices.

May the force be with you on that weeked.

Set a plan and budget, carry cash, hydrate, and eat enough to avoid unwanted fatigue. Fatigue may lead to impulsive decisions.

