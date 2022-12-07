Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Facebook

Make a statement with WhatsApp avatars that look like you

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
WhatsApp FMWhatsApp mod virus trojan malware Kaspersky

Smile, dab, send a heart reaction with an avatar that looks almost as cute as your are, with this incoming feature from WhatsApp which according to sources comes out this week.

WhatsApp avatars or Bitmoji’s have been under construction for a while, but the social messaging giant has been reported to be releasing the feature.

What is a Bitmoji?

Bitmoji’s are your very own personal emoji which became a hit in recent years.

Bitmoji’s have become user preferred reactions and have seen growth in usage, as they add a personal feel to message reactions.

While some platforms such as WhatsApp parent company Facebook and Instagram have welcomed the feature, WhatsApp users will most likely relish the feature as a profile picture.

WhatsApp users will be able to use the 36 sticker avatars as responses to heated or explosive interactions with other users.

How to use a bitmoji keyboard on iPhone

Install bitmoji app from the app store, sign up with your email to create your avatar.

Go to settings and select general and toggle to keyboard and add new keyboard.

Tap bitmoji and confirm full access.

To access bitmoji avatar to send to a friend

Open WhatsApp message, select recipient, select globe icon on the keyboard for more options and access the Bitmoji keyboard.

Also read: Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding from 12pm

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.