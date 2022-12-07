Make a statement with WhatsApp avatars that look like you

Smile, dab, send a heart reaction with an avatar that looks almost as cute as your are, with this incoming feature from WhatsApp which according to sources comes out this week.

WhatsApp avatars or Bitmoji’s have been under construction for a while, but the social messaging giant has been reported to be releasing the feature.

What is a Bitmoji?

Bitmoji’s are your very own personal emoji which became a hit in recent years.

Bitmoji’s have become user preferred reactions and have seen growth in usage, as they add a personal feel to message reactions.

While some platforms such as WhatsApp parent company Facebook and Instagram have welcomed the feature, WhatsApp users will most likely relish the feature as a profile picture.

WhatsApp users will be able to use the 36 sticker avatars as responses to heated or explosive interactions with other users.

How to use a bitmoji keyboard on iPhone

Install bitmoji app from the app store, sign up with your email to create your avatar.

Go to settings and select general and toggle to keyboard and add new keyboard.

Tap bitmoji and confirm full access.

To access bitmoji avatar to send to a friend

Open WhatsApp message, select recipient, select globe icon on the keyboard for more options and access the Bitmoji keyboard.

