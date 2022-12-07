Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding from 12pm

Eskom will now implement stage 6 from 12 Pm on Wednesday, until further notice.

Due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, including the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, the power utility has decided to implement stage 6.

The buckling national power utility said a full statement will be issued.

This follows Eskom implementing stage 4 load shedding indefinitely shortly after 9 am on Wednesday Morning.

Eskom load-shedding stages

Stage 4 means 12 outages each lasting two hours over a period of four days.

Stage 6,7 means two power outages each at four hours, with Stage 8 meaning six power outages or more likely 12 hours of no electricity.

Also read: Is there load shedding on Christmas and New Year’s day?

If you’re asking if there will be load shedding on Christmas and New Year’s day, the answer is most likely.

Eskom in its 52-week status outlook indicates that the national power utility is most likely to have a generation shortage which warrants at least stage 1 load shedding between December 19 and 25 December.

As Eskom buckles through and past the festive season planned generation supply remain necessary to avoid a slingshot effect of power outages.

The weekend saw stage 4 load shedding implemented until Monday morning.

Load shedding has been reduced to stage 3, with stage 2 implemented until further notice from Tuesday.

Eskom will publish further updates as they become available although Christmas and New Year’s day, are both likely to have some power cut issues should enough reserves fail to be generated.

Recurring power cuts are a result of a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves while creating space to replenish the dam levels of the pumped storage schemes.

Also read: Capitec activates Apple Pay