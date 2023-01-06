A Spare Prince Harry has trends the wrong way | #Shutupharry

The former Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is trending on social media.

The reason for his hype in attention are social media users urging him to keep quiet or to put it more frankly the hashtag ShutUpHarry is trending.

🟥 "I want a family not an institution!" whines Harry as he clings on to his institutional title for dear life and then demands institutional titles for his wife and kids too! 😂#ShutUpHarry pic.twitter.com/djwqCIwnE5 — UK1 (@ChannelUK1) January 4, 2023

The reason for Prince Harry’s fad in attention, is due to sensational claims and accusations from the once Prince to his family, written in an autobiography.

In a memoir titled Spare, Harry outlines some major grievances in the royal family.

One of the major points of note from the book is the allegation that he and Prince William urged his father not to marry Camilla.

As though that was not enough, a report alleges King Charles made a joke about Prince Harry’s ‘real’ father and Harry highlights this in his memoir.

The allegations are that King Charles enjoyed making hurtful comments about Harry’s parentage.

In a chapter Prince Harry allegedly wrote: “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

There was speculation that the true father of Prince Harry was Princes Diana’s lover Major James Hewitt.

While the book was secretly scheduled to be released on January 10, it is fast gaining momentum with more people curious to know what else the once duke wrote.

While news of the memoir was a royal surprise, Prince Harry’s memoir seems to have painted the former prince in a negative light or maybe it’s a creative marketing campaign for sales – at work.

While the Prince details some royal gossip, Twitter users seem almost irritated by the autobiography.

Prince Harry, who constantly complains about the press invading his privacy, releases a book giving details about how he shagged some woman behind a pub, his drug taking, physical fights with his brother, and what his penis looks like. 🥴 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2023

The first woman in history to turn a prince into a frog.#ShutUpHarry pic.twitter.com/TnpZD3R0Co — Amira (@theamiramia) January 5, 2023

With the amount of emotional abuse Prince Harry endured throughout his life, the fact he's only speaking out about it now is a testament to how much he loves his family & wanted to protect them. He's a better person than me because I would not have kept quiet. #SparebyPrinceHarry — Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) January 5, 2023

Everything he now says is an insult to our beloved late Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry will be forever known as ‘The Prince of Runts’. pic.twitter.com/RxlRTLCC60 — Major Harry Clark (@WinstonsButler) January 6, 2023

Most soldiers don’t boast about how many people they killed. Apart from concluding that Prince Harry’s 25 Taliban claim is a fantasy ….I also find it quite weird. pic.twitter.com/dQ57wgSLDM — Major Harry Clark (@WinstonsButler) January 5, 2023

Also read: Avatar: The way of Water sails past Top Gun, reaching for $2 billion