A Spare Prince Harry has trends the wrong way | #Shutupharry

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Prince Harry South Africa

The former Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is trending on social media.

The reason for his hype in attention are social media users urging him to keep quiet or to put it more frankly the hashtag ShutUpHarry is trending.

The reason for Prince Harry’s fad in attention, is due to sensational claims and accusations from the once Prince to his family, written in an autobiography.

In a memoir titled Spare, Harry outlines some major grievances in the royal family.

One of the major points of note from the book is the allegation that he and Prince William urged his father not to marry Camilla.

As though that was not enough, a report alleges King Charles made a joke about Prince Harry’s ‘real’ father and Harry highlights this in his memoir.

The allegations are that King Charles enjoyed making hurtful comments about Harry’s parentage.

In a chapter Prince Harry allegedly wrote: “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

There was speculation that the true father of Prince Harry was Princes Diana’s lover Major James Hewitt.

While the book was secretly scheduled to be released on January 10, it is fast gaining momentum with more people curious to know what else the once duke wrote.

While news of the memoir was a royal surprise, Prince Harry’s memoir seems to have painted the former prince in a negative light or maybe it’s a creative marketing campaign for sales – at work.

While the Prince details some royal gossip, Twitter users seem almost irritated by the autobiography.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

