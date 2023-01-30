Here’s why You People on Netflix likely to hit the right cross-cultural note

A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences, this is exactly why this new screenplay on Netflix may just be the dose modern society needs to shift into a different understanding.

The new addition on Netflix is jam-packed with humor, cultural clashes and an approach that director Kenya Barris put together to spark an interesting conversation.

"Who resigns in Helvetica?" It's a valid question. You People is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/c4jmoq2Dz2 — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2023

Jonah Hill seems to be hitting the right notes in You People as the film strikes some much needed conversational issues.

The star studded comedy features Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Drefus, Nia Long, David Duchavny, Molly Gordon, Taco, La La Anthony and Rhea Perlman to name a few.

The screenplay is humorously crafted to evoke memories.

This screenplay kicks off with Ezra and Amira’s cute meet one morning.

Ezra absent mindedly enters her parked car which he mistakes for an Uber.

Amira’s not having it and soon accuses him of racism. Ezra tries to tell her that both she and her car match the description of his ride on the app and Amira assumes he thinks all black drivers look alike on his app.

Ezra tries to make up in good faith with directions to wherever she’s going and they hit it off on the way.

That’s an interesting meet and the screenplay kicks off from that note.

You People comes to Netflix on February 1st, 2023.

