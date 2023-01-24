Following a hiatus from Netflix since March 2020, Peter Jacksons’ trilogy The Lord o the Rings returns on Netflix on February 1st.

All three films will make their return on Netflix but it’s still unclear if Netflix will air the extended versions or the standard editions available.

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” Peter Jackson's incredible The Lord of the Rings trilogy comes to Netflix US on February 1! pic.twitter.com/6hlwumO9NU — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2023

Based on a novel by J.R.R.Tokein, Lord of the Rings is a series of three adventure films directed by Jackson.

The films are subtitled The fellowship of the Ring, The two towers and The return of the king.

For those who haven’t watched the series, the order to watch them is as follows:

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Ring: The Two Towers (2022) and The Return of the king.

For die-hard fans, who want to complete a series marathon in chronological order, you could start with The Hobbit: An unexpected journey, which tells the back story for The Lord of the Rings.

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power (2022)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003)

The events in The Hobbit are also set in middle earth and follows Frodo’s uncle Bilbo who was the first Hobbit to ever come across the ring.

The series then sees Frodo Baggins a Hobbit given the task to take the one ring to it’s final destination.

Frodo has found the one ring that belongs to the dark lord Sauron and wizards and monsters will test his courage along the way to deliver the ring to it’s final destination.

The trilogy was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, best director and best picture.

The Lord of the Rings is set in the second age of middle earth when 19 rings were forged and distributed with one ring to rule them all.

