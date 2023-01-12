Stage 6 load shedding, protest rumors, exported coal, SA reacts

South Africa has been plunged into prolonged levels of no power, as Eskom confirmed Stage 6 would be implemented going forward.

While some on social media called it several days ago, Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 6 as of 4 pm on Wednesday until further notice.

“Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to a supplement generation capacity.

Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Eleven generators suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load shedding.

“These were a units each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations,”: Eskom said in a statement.

While Eskom made a request for the public to reduce the usage of power, and exercise patience and tolerance during this period, it seems social media is the first place to spot possible reaction regarding the incoming days without power.

Stage 10 in summer, I bet we will face stage 20 in the winter months. The saddest part is that we are just okay with this nonsense. @Thabisoo #POWERDrive — Neo Mashaba (@mashaba_neos) January 11, 2023

“Due to the protest, further power stations broke down . Stage 10 load shedding will be implemented till further notice”. Sinye nyi 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Wh0oKQzJ9u — Ronz 2.0 (@ronzoctober) January 11, 2023

As Cyril Ramaphosa takes us to stage 10 loadshedding. pic.twitter.com/Q0PPriVo7t — New Account: Keith (@KeithTopG) January 12, 2023

Exactly a week ago I predicted that we will get to Stage 6 in no time, actually the new reality is that Loadshedding will be with us for 365 days this year and Stage 6 will become a norm with possible introduction of Stage 8 and Stage 10 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g9u3VzuxBC — Thabang_loddies 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@moloko_bokang) January 10, 2023

Residents can expect between 6, 8, and 12 hours without power if we factor in other stage schedules, coupled with Stage 6.

That’s a frustrating entire productive day without power when we look at the eight hours employees spend behind a desk to deliver.

The escalated stage in load shedding was due to the failure of eight generating units and the excessive reliance on open-cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation that rapidly depleted reserves.

About 6 000 megawatts are dropped from the grid as a measure to avoid total collapse, at this stage.

Stage 6 requires up to 6 000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid with around 6 hours of no power for most residents in the country.

Eskom will most likely implement two hour cycles to facilitate the almost six hour power outage in the same manner it did when South African experienced power cuts over two years ago.

I will leave this here. pic.twitter.com/DDjGibWg1H — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 10, 2023

What madness is this? Stage 6 “until further notice” ⁉️@CyrilRamaphosa you having been promising to fix @Eskom_SA and end load-shedding for years, but it has only gotten worse. We cannot live like this. pic.twitter.com/fiPApae5Vh — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 11, 2023

Soon, Eskom's stage 6 will be the order of the day. For now, they are testing the waters, if there is no resistance, it will become a daily practice and later the country should get used to having no electricity for days. Sekuse duze lapho bafuna siye khona laba. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 11, 2023

When stage 10 is implemented you'll say it's sabotage, mmm?🤔 — The Special one🇿🇦 (@Nhleiks5) January 11, 2023

