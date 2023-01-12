Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Media 2.0

Stage 6 load shedding, protest rumors, exported coal, SA reacts

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
eskom load shedding

South Africa has been plunged into prolonged levels of no power, as Eskom confirmed Stage 6 would be implemented going forward.

While some on social media called it several days ago, Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 6 as of 4 pm on Wednesday until further notice.

“Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to a supplement generation capacity.

Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Eleven generators suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load shedding.

“These were a units each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations,”: Eskom said in a statement.

While Eskom made a request for the public to reduce the usage of power, and exercise patience and tolerance during this period, it seems social media is the first place to spot possible reaction regarding the incoming days without power.

Also read: Prepare for 4, 6 to 8 hours without power as Stage 6 load shedding hits

Residents can expect between 6, 8, and 12 hours without power if we factor in other stage schedules, coupled with Stage 6.

That’s a frustrating entire productive day without power when we look at the eight hours employees spend behind a desk to deliver.

The escalated stage in load shedding was due to the failure of eight generating units and the excessive reliance on open-cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation that rapidly depleted reserves.

About 6 000 megawatts are dropped from the grid as a measure to avoid total collapse, at this stage.

Stage 6 requires up to 6 000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid with around 6 hours of no power for most residents in the country.

Eskom will most likely implement two hour cycles to facilitate the almost six hour power outage in the same manner it did when South African experienced power cuts over two years ago.

Also read: Phase 5, MCU kicks off with a powerful villain in Ant-man, the wasp: Quantumania

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.