Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Geek Culture

Phase 5, MCU kicks off with a powerful villain in Ant-man, the wasp: Quantumania

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Marvel has kicked of phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in time travel fashion.

Phase 5 is a different stage in films and series production from the MCU, where a group of superhero films from the franchise will be released in sequence.

First, on the phase 5 list of films is Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

What’s interesting about this threequel of Ant-man is the villain Kang (Jonathan Major) a new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the third instalment of the franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves in the Quatum Realm, to find new developments.

As the pair find adventure trouble lurks in the shadows and pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The film takes viewers on Ant-man, Scott’s history and how he ended in prison for several years.

It seems time lost with his family is what Scott relishes.

His time away from the people he loves seem to haunt him.

The four years he spent in prison and the time he was trapped in the Quatum Realm after Thanos’ snap, made Scott miss around five more years of his daughters life.

The challenge Scott faces comes when Kang offers him something he wants more than anything.

A cunning villain, Kang in the MCU claims to have been a scientist who created the Time Variance Authority to prevent evil, and a multiverse war from occurring.

The gifted military strategist has access to extensive weapons from different eras of history including the future not to mention his time travel technology.

Although Kang does not have any super powers, he is always wearing his armor which gives him superhuman strength including endurance.

What’s interesting about Kang is that he could according to comics be a certain degree be more powerful than Thanos.

This is due to the fact that the infinity gauntlet which is his strongest weapon against most enemies makes him a little more powerful than the Avengers Endgames’ super villain.

Ant-man and the Wasp is set to launch on February 2023.

Also read: Prepare for 4, 6 to 8 hours without power as Stage 6 load shedding hits

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
eskom load shedding
Stage 6 load shedding, protest rumors, exported coal, SA reacts
Media 2.0 12 Jan 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.