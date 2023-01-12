Marvel has kicked of phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in time travel fashion.

Phase 5 is a different stage in films and series production from the MCU, where a group of superhero films from the franchise will be released in sequence.

First, on the phase 5 list of films is Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

What’s interesting about this threequel of Ant-man is the villain Kang (Jonathan Major) a new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the third instalment of the franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves in the Quatum Realm, to find new developments.

As the pair find adventure trouble lurks in the shadows and pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The film takes viewers on Ant-man, Scott’s history and how he ended in prison for several years.

It seems time lost with his family is what Scott relishes.

His time away from the people he loves seem to haunt him.

The four years he spent in prison and the time he was trapped in the Quatum Realm after Thanos’ snap, made Scott miss around five more years of his daughters life.

The challenge Scott faces comes when Kang offers him something he wants more than anything.

A cunning villain, Kang in the MCU claims to have been a scientist who created the Time Variance Authority to prevent evil, and a multiverse war from occurring.

The gifted military strategist has access to extensive weapons from different eras of history including the future not to mention his time travel technology.

Although Kang does not have any super powers, he is always wearing his armor which gives him superhuman strength including endurance.

What’s interesting about Kang is that he could according to comics be a certain degree be more powerful than Thanos.

This is due to the fact that the infinity gauntlet which is his strongest weapon against most enemies makes him a little more powerful than the Avengers Endgames’ super villain.

Ant-man and the Wasp is set to launch on February 2023.

