Boost your community and win the LG Global Ambassador Challenge

Life should be good, and LG Electronics has made the call to possibly make some Gauteng residents’ lives really great.

LG is calling on Gauteng residents to apply for and participate in the LG Global Ambassador Challenge, a corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at sustainable solutions and works to solve issues in communities.

The LG Ambassador project launched in 2022 in partnership with global NGO, Friends of Hope and Korea Food for the Hungry International is taking place in six countries on three continents.

President of LG South Africa, Jinkook Kang says: “The LG Ambassador Challenge is a testament to our corporate commitment to fostering new ideas and playing an active role in creating a healthy and sustainable future society. It is only by working together that we can realize a shared vision and make a meaningful difference in the world we live in.”

Who is it open to?

The invite is open to all Gauteng based non-profit organizations and community projects that have ideas to uplift and improve their communities through sustainable and innovative solutions.

Winners of the 2022 challenge which was a massive success were:

Caval-Ann Elliott of Sakhne Youth Development Forum from Soweto, a project focused on empowering young people with digital education.

Annette Hole of Keagile Project Partners from Mamelodi, who sought to transform the community with an agriculture project and Sarah Shkaidy of Circle of Life from Eersterust who wanted to start a bakery to provide people with the tools and resources to live sustainably.

LG goes bigger this year

This year LG aims to increase the number of entries received i order to support Gauteng communities as much as possible.

“With a mission statement that reflects that of the Gauteng Department of Social Development (to create a caring and self-reliant society), the challenge gives us the chance to confront some of South Africa’s leading social and economic obstacles,” Kang explains.

“This includes the creation of new employment opportunities, the development of new products and services, and social upliftment through community-driven projects.

“We look forward to seeing what the people of Gauteng have to show us and helping them turns their ideas into working realities,” he said.

Prizes

Chosen participants will be announced at a media event and ceremony on the 22 February 2023.

Winners will each receive a grant of close to R150 000 to fund their community-empowering projects and be recognized as LG brand ambassadors.

The initiative will then run from March to July 2023, during which time the winners will work directly with KFHI representatives to develop and turn their ideas into fully realized projects.

Entries now open

To enter the LG Global Ambassador Challenge, submit your proposal here.

For more information on the initiative and for any queries, contact June Lee at civetjun@gmail.com