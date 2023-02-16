It’s back to the future with Huawei’s Mate50 Pro

The future is here, and the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro the latest introduction to the Mate series has come back from the future bringing top-tier performance, night shot imagery, explosive picture quality, fast and wireless charging, and a phone ready-for-underwater action.

Huawei recently launched its stunning HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, which gave us explosive quality when we unboxed it.

Packed with a jog-ready grip, water and dust resistance among some sparkling camera prowess, this new entry into the South African market comes straight from the future.

So how does it go back to the future?

Introducing an elite EMUI 13 which forms part of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, a smart operating system, featuring personalized interaction such as swipe-up icon gestures including service widgets ready to light up a smile from users.

Huawei SA launched the Mate 50 Pro in January 2023, which has todate seen great consumer interest.

The new flagship smartphone is packed with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera, ready to add depth of field to those priceless photos.

The Mate 50 Pro is now available for purchase in selected South African retail stores, and from the Huawei online store.

Kunlun Glass ready to crack the whip but never the screen

Kunlun Glass, marks an end for third party screen protectors. Kunlun Glass, a layer of protection Huawei has crafted to ensure the HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro stays crack free even during those epic nights out.

Kunlun Glass consists of billions of nanometre level crystals said to boost durability by up to ten times.

This is what that looks like.

Think social media influencers including the Memeburn.com and Gearburn.com team tasked with putting the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro through its paces.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has been seen smashing walnuts and taking a very mean drop to the floor only to emerge unscathed.

Design

We know the phones ready to look appealing in black, silver and orange, but what’s really behind the design.

In a major forward shift in design the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has upped it’s stile on aesthetics. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features a symmetrical space ring design and an eye catching Clous de Paris step patterned embossed design with a really immaculate intricate texture.

Equipped with industry leading technology, the new mate series wraps everything including it’s mega battery in its sleek and seamless look.

Battery power and speed

The battery and charging speed of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features a 4700 mAh battery within the compact slim body.

With a 66W Huawei SuperCharge wired and 50W SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions, there no reason for you to worry during those surprising load shedding surprises.

Specs and screen

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s screen provides an almost infinity looking screen curved on the edges, to display a window into a crystal-clear world.

Packed with a P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours the Mate50 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch Huawei full view display with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue.

Price

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is available in South Africa from all network providers and is priced from R24 999 for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB.

