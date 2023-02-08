Burn Media Sites
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft launches Bing, is it more powerful than ChatGPT?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Microsoft has announced its new competitor against the popular Ai (artificial intelligence) chatbot ChatGPT.

Bing is the name of an AI-powered search engine coupled with an edge browser from Microsoft.

Available for preview now at Bing.com, this search engine promises a new chat experience, more complete answers and the ability to generate content.

Is it more powerful than ChatGPT?

It all depends on what users deem as powerful.

Bing comes in as an AI copilot for the web, tailored for people to get more from a search engine and the web.

According to Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft, AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, – search.

“There are 10 billion search queries a day, but we estimate half of them go unanswered. That’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short.”

Microsoft has coupled together search browsing and chat into a unified experience.

Here why this is interesting.

  • Better search results

Bing will offer users improved and relevant results.

  • Complete answers

Bing promises to summarize the answer users are looking for.

This new Bing will generate the content to help you write an email, create a 5 day itinerary for a dream vacation, or even prep for a job interview.

Bing also cites all its sources and users will be able to see links to the web for references.

A whole new Microsoft Edge experience, Bing brings new AI capabilities, a new look and whole new edge experience.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

