How Netflix tightens rope around Password sharing

In an attempt to salvage revenue lost due to password sharing Netflix has doubled down on their set changes to trim off account users who don’t live in the same household.

This week, the streaming giant reiterated that Netflix accounts were intended for one household and members could choose from a range of plans with different features.

The rollout of the plan for the newfound changes implemented by Netflix to recover revenue and possible new subscribers kicks off in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

Netflix has also introduced a buy-an-extra member tier for subscribers who wish to add a member.

Subscribers on the standard or premium plans can add an extra member subaccount for up to two people they do not live with, each with a profile, personalized recommendations, for an extra CAD $7.99 a month per person in Canada $NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain

Users now get to manage account access and devices, set a primary location and transfer a profile to a new account which they pay for – keeping their personalized recommendations and viewing history.

We know there’s been a lot of confusion about sharing Netflix. A Netflix account is intended for one household, so we’re rolling out new features in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain (and more broadly in the coming months) to give you more control over your account… — Netflix (@netflix) February 8, 2023

The streaming service has been shifting towards combatting password sharing due to a compounding loss of quarter financial losses..

The streaming service made another shift around November 2022 to allow users to kick off accounts from their profiles.

A Netflix campaign was initiated to curb password sharing and limit the number of devices with access to an account.

Netflix introduced the managing access and devices feature to allow users to see which devices have access to their account with the power to log them off.

