You People on Netflix shoots to No.1 for this reason

You People, a Netflix movie starring Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfus and Lauren London shot up the ranks during January 23 – 29 to take the number one spot.

The comedic debut promises a different tale of bridging the cultural divide using comedy for viewers.

A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences.

The new addition on Netflix is jam-packed with humor, cultural clashes and an approach that director Kenya Barris put together to spark an interesting conversation.

Jonah Hill seems to be hitting the right notes in You People as the film strikes some much needed conversational issues.

His seems to be pressing the right content buttons as he has also crafted Stutz, a series with his therapist which is refreshingly delightful.

The star studded comedy features Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Drefus, Nia Long, David Duchavny, Molly Gordon, Taco, La La Anthony and Rhea Perlman to name a few.

The screenplay is humorously crafted to evoke memories.

This screenplay kicks off with Ezra and Amira’s cute meet one morning.

Ezra absent mindedly enters her parked car which he mistakes for an Uber.

Amira’s not having it and soon accuses him of racism. Ezra tries to tell her that both she and her car match the description of his ride on the app and Amira assumes he thinks all black drivers look alike on his app.

Ezra tries to make up in good faith with directions to wherever she’s going and they hit it off on the way.

That’s an interesting meet and the screenplay kicks off from that note.

You People is now on Netflix since February 1st, 2023.

