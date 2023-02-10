Minister of Electricity trends, an extension or load shedding solution?

In a fiery State of the Nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to introduce a Minister of Electricity to his cabinet.

This was followed by the announcement of the immediate implementation of a National State of Disaster to combat recurring load shedding.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters added the usual spice to proceedings, among other parties the announcement for a Minister of Electricity to focus in a full-time capacity on fixing rolling blackouts seems to have grabbed the country’s attention.

“The Minister of Electricity will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay,” said Ramaphosa.

The country currently has a Minister of Public Enterprises including a Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy tasked to resolve the country’s energy problems therefore to introduce another Minister to tackle the energy crises not only poses the question of how roles will be delegated but also, why the country needs so many ministers when the economy has and is taking a financial hit currently.

The country has faced infrastructure issues for months, with little to no solution. While some analysts have described Eskom as a walking corpse due to worn out infrastructure, the president appears to think a Minister to solely focus on the energy crises is a solid solution

The so-called Minister of Electricity trended on social media a few moments after Ramaphosa made the announcement.

This is what citizens had to say.

South Africa is the only country in the world you will find a President appointing a Minister of Electricity when there is no electricity. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 10, 2023

Minister of Electricity is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/7w4p65LBiW — Pizza (@RoryPetzer) February 10, 2023

Minister of Electricity when asked why they’ve switched the light off at the end of the tunnel for South Africans… #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/wRFeBR5yRp — Masego (@Masego) February 10, 2023

As a Country we don't get Angry enough we should reject the new Minister of electricity it's just a waste of our tax, we already have 2 incompetent Ministers supposed to be dealing with Eskom… State of the nation address was just a waste of 8 million. pic.twitter.com/AkUKirinHn — Katlego (@LeftenK) February 10, 2023

Our minister of electricity first day on the job. pic.twitter.com/vsGUyqtM9Y — Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) February 9, 2023

#StandUpSA🇿🇦 I wake up to a country with a minister of electricity. Can we have a minister of GBV yep🤔. That’s also a crisis. Let’s hope this minister of electricity will be an engineer with power generation experience. Oooh well maybe I’m dreaming, just like he is dreaming. — Khustaz (@khustazm) February 10, 2023

The new Minister of Electricity when asked if they have an immediate plan to ensure electricity supply for all, every day, always: pic.twitter.com/55TENPqX8n — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 9, 2023

