Minister of Electricity trends, an extension or load shedding solution?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
president cyril ramaphosa
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa during a national briefing. Credit: GCIS

In a fiery State of the Nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to introduce a Minister of Electricity to his cabinet.

This was followed by the announcement of the immediate implementation of a National State of Disaster to combat recurring load shedding.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters added the usual spice to proceedings, among other parties the announcement for a Minister of Electricity to focus in a full-time capacity on fixing rolling blackouts seems to have grabbed the country’s attention.

“The Minister of Electricity will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay,” said Ramaphosa.

The country currently has a Minister of Public Enterprises including a Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy tasked to resolve the country’s energy problems therefore to introduce another Minister to tackle the energy crises not only poses the question of how roles will be delegated but also, why the country needs so many ministers when the economy has and is taking a financial hit currently.

The country has faced infrastructure issues for months, with little to no solution.  While some analysts have described Eskom as a walking corpse due to worn out infrastructure, the president appears to think a Minister to solely focus on the energy crises is a solid solution

The so-called Minister of Electricity trended on social media a few moments after Ramaphosa made the announcement.

This is what citizens had to say.

