Lenovo partners with WEKA to target AI

Lenovo has announced a global partnership with WEKA to provide peak performance in next-generation artificial intelligence.

Lenovo in addressing the demands of reliability, enhanced security, as well as speed and cost-effectiveness partnered with WEKA’s ultra-high performance, hybrid cloud data platform software.

The partnership means accelerating AI and analytics for high-performance workloads.

WEKA celebrates this agreement as it will focus on offering solutions for next generation data management architectures.

These comprehensive solutions will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for high-performance workloads, including finance, life science, media and entertainment applications around the world by speeding time to insights while reducing associated costs.

“We use Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with WEKA Data Platform software as the foundation for our high-performance computing environment for the processing of sensitive data,” said Dr. Roberto Fabbretti, Ph.D., Director of the Computing and Research Support Division at the University of Lausanne.

“The processing of medical or sensitive data is subject to increasingly stringent legal and technical constraints. We find these two partners to be particularly attentive to these issues and are among the few providers of products that can combine very high performance with strong data security.

Kamran Amini, Vice President and general manager of Server and Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group said, “as a global top five storage provider, Lenovo is committed to empowering intelligent transformation and accelerating the new era of IT through deep collaboration with the new scalable data management solutions.”

“This partnership is an important next step in enabling more customers to seamlessly leverage AI, analytics, and machine learning (ML) to advance their businesses and help solve humanity’s greatest challenges.”

Jonathan Martin, President at WEKA says: “Lenovo’s industry-leading servers perfectly complement WEKA’s high-performance data platform software. Together, they deliver the robust, highly scalable, performant, and secure foundation that performance-intensive workloads require.”

“For organizations looking to innovate or power research and discovery with AI, ML, and HPC, this solution promises to be transformative. We are thrilled to be working with Lenovo to deliver it to customers in over 160 countries worldwide.”

