Shoprite launches exclusive new product called Homegrown

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
The Shoprite Group has launched an exclusive new private-label product range known as Homegrown.

The product range of Wonder snacks will be launched in stores nationwide.

From a family that owned and operated Wonder Snacks (started in 2017) with small popcorn poppers and did their flavoring manually to now housing a fully automated popcorn plant in Parow, Cape Town, Shoprite has bagged a way to inspire growth in small, medium and micro enterprises.

Homegrown popcorn include flavours in sticky BBQ, Salt and Vinegar, butter salt and uShatini.

The loudly local brand embodies rich diverse flavors of South Africa, a true taste of Cape Quarter, the spice of the East Coast.

Think local ingredients, authentic spices in recipes at affordable product prices without compromising on quality.

Co-founder Mubeen Ebrahim said Shoprite’s support means a fulfilled and vision, which translates to an increased staff rate.

“Every business wants to make money. For us, it went beyond that, leaving behind a legacy, showing the community that with hard work, you can succeed,” says Ebrahim.

“Unemployment is a big problem in the country. We want to create a platform to employ more people and contribute meaningfully towards the economy. We have managed to do that in a small way, along the journey,” says Ebrahim.

