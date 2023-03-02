Huawei’s next step, innovative tech, an ecosystem, and an intelligent world 

Huawei’s consumer business group presented their products, including their ecosystem at the Mobile World Congress 2023, which runs from February 27 to March 2 this year.

Under the theme Guide to the Intelligent World, the group put together a presentation like no other.

Huawei showcased their Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Watch Buds, and their smart Huawei Watch GT Cyber, a quick-to-change watch case smartwatch case designed to meet user self-expression.

Huawei’s Mate 50 Pro currently leads the way on on some tech breakthroughs with innovation such as XMAGE imaging system all the way to a diamond-crusted Kunlun Glass which delivers exceptional screen protection.

The consumer group which prides itself on smartphone innovation has a compelling track record such as the Huawei Mate Xs 2, the interesting Mate 50 Pro and the stunning Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

Huawei showcased their leading folding technology, imaging prowess, compelling design and a clear understanding of consumer needs.

Bringing the ultimate sports and health experience adds on to Huawei’s goal to merge tech with lifestyle, but their Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) which they demonstrated at the exhibition showcased a full set of product capabilities.

From app development, distribution, operation growth, the HMS ecosystem comes streamlined to cater a full cycle of services.

Huawei’s Vice President of operations at consumer business in the country, Akhram Mohamed said the vision has always been a fully connected intelligent world.

“We have exhibited a series of our innovative high-end products and technologies at MWC 2023. With each innovation, we ensure to explore new technological capabilities, meet the needs of consumer and support the ongoing development of the industry.”

The Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) runs from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

