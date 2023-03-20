Burn Media Sites
Viral videos

NationalShutDown: Shots fired, arrests and uncapped electricity

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Tires found during Mondays protest.

In a massive show of muscle, the Economic Freedom Fighters have come out in several parts of the country to demand an end to a recurring load-shedding issue, the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa among every other bad thing going on in the country.

Police have shown up in numbers in response to the EFF’s national march which kicked off in sporadic fashion on Monday morning.

Police troops came at a cost

The police force in numbers has come at a price as KwaZulu Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi confirms that over R30 million has been put forward to rally in extra members to assist with the planned national march.

Between 3000 and 4 000 South African National Defense Force members have be deployed in an effort to galvanize police presence.

Around 50 people have be detained by police due to several acts of disruption which kicked off in the early hours of the morning.

KwaZulu Natal is open for business Mkwanazi said addressing the media.  He said it was unfortunate that some locals had taken a day off from work, but the region was closely monitored to ensure that disruptions were nipped in the bud.

Load shedding at bay

The country’s load shedding is at a minimal to non existent on Monday morning.

Either the new Minister in the presidency responsible for Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa has cracked sufficient whip or the EFF’s shut down has miraculously led to minimal blackouts on Monday.

Shots fired

Shots have been fired as police attempt to bring calm around several parts of the country.

Business as usual

The protest meant to indicate load shedding dissatisfaction appears to have achieved two things, destabilize the country’s economy by forcing many employees to go on leave and force government to dig deeper in their pockets for extra members in an effort to curb a potential crisis.

While police maintain that it’s business as usual, there seems to be a lot of police out in the streets for an issue police say is under control.

Here are some places to steer from on Monday due to reports of unrest.

Pretoria 

Church Square

Guguletu – Joe Slovo at the low water bridge up until the railway line
R29 Kwazenzele, Endicott
R51, Paul Kruger Highway at Sundowners
Gold One Turn towards Eastvale

Kwa-Thema

Circle Near the Hostel and Bridge to Liebher

Tsakane
Geluksdal Road

Duduza
R550 at Water Tower

Heidelberg

Vaaldam road
R23 towards Brakpan

Also read: Was Andre De Ruyter delaying Eskom progress?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

EFF national shutdown: Business as usual or NationalShutDown? Malema speaks
20 Mar 2023
News

