NationalShutDown: Shots fired, arrests and uncapped electricity

In a massive show of muscle, the Economic Freedom Fighters have come out in several parts of the country to demand an end to a recurring load-shedding issue, the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa among every other bad thing going on in the country.

Police have shown up in numbers in response to the EFF’s national march which kicked off in sporadic fashion on Monday morning.

Police troops came at a cost

The police force in numbers has come at a price as KwaZulu Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi confirms that over R30 million has been put forward to rally in extra members to assist with the planned national march.

Between 3000 and 4 000 South African National Defense Force members have be deployed in an effort to galvanize police presence.

Around 50 people have be detained by police due to several acts of disruption which kicked off in the early hours of the morning.

[JUST IN] @SAPoliceService have arrested 57 people for charges related to public violence and intimidation. #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/u6myyFOSbC — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 20, 2023

KwaZulu Natal is open for business Mkwanazi said addressing the media. He said it was unfortunate that some locals had taken a day off from work, but the region was closely monitored to ensure that disruptions were nipped in the bud.

Load shedding at bay

The country’s load shedding is at a minimal to non existent on Monday morning.

Either the new Minister in the presidency responsible for Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa has cracked sufficient whip or the EFF’s shut down has miraculously led to minimal blackouts on Monday.

Shots fired

Shots have been fired as police attempt to bring calm around several parts of the country.

For the Record: In a peaceful march in Braamfontien this evening police have started shooting at people who posed no threat or harm to anyone. Police have started to violate the right of people to a peaceful protest! #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/QfAn3g1BsF — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 19, 2023

[IMPOUNDED] These are some of the tyres found by @SAPoliceService in the Western Cape, the province alone had 6 000 tyres impounded, 11 000 were taken off the streets in the Eastern Cape. Tyres are used to blockade roads and cause descriptions during protests . #Nationalshutdown pic.twitter.com/xUnaS3li2V — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 20, 2023

Business as usual

The protest meant to indicate load shedding dissatisfaction appears to have achieved two things, destabilize the country’s economy by forcing many employees to go on leave and force government to dig deeper in their pockets for extra members in an effort to curb a potential crisis.

While police maintain that it’s business as usual, there seems to be a lot of police out in the streets for an issue police say is under control.

Here are some places to steer from on Monday due to reports of unrest.

Pretoria

Church Square

FACT: majority of South African are on Stayaway. It is not business as usual. If you are in Pretoria, let us congregate at Church Square for a peaceful demonstration. Find every means of transport to get to Church Square. We are here! #NationalShutdown is on 🔥 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 20, 2023

Guguletu – Joe Slovo at the low water bridge up until the railway line

R29 Kwazenzele, Endicott

R51, Paul Kruger Highway at Sundowners

Gold One Turn towards Eastvale

Kwa-Thema

Circle Near the Hostel and Bridge to Liebher

Tsakane

Geluksdal Road

Duduza

R550 at Water Tower

Heidelberg

Vaaldam road

R23 towards Brakpan

Also read: Was Andre De Ruyter delaying Eskom progress?