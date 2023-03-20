Burn Media Sites
EFF national shutdown: Business as usual or NationalShutDown? Malema speaks

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

The Economic Freedom Fighters have delivered on their plan to deliver a protest which disrupted business on Monday morning, despite government and law enforcement stressing that Monday was business as usual.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the idea of a total shutdown when police had minimized threats could be miss leading.

He and other government officials have stressed Monday was business as usual even though around 30 million was spent by police in KwaZulu Natal for extra hands on deck in an effort to curb lawlessness.

It’s business as usual while freeways and cities remain as ghost areas, with most companies including small to medium-sized businesses opting to close shop on Monday to avoid any potential for looting.

Sandton, Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria church Square have been filled with red berets which by the looks of it have headed EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for a march against load shedding, corruption and the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

Malema said the march was against ailing infrastructure, a president he said was battling to take control and rid the country of load shedding.

Addressing crowds, Malema called for discipline and said the march was a massive success that could arguably be one of the biggest marches that country has ever had.

He said protesters had rallied in many parts of the country to make one important demand.  The demand for better service delivery and an end to corruption.

Malema said the idea that he planned to overthrow government was careless considering he had announced the march on January 20.

“You don’t announced a coup d’état, you overthrow and then announce.”

Pretoria

Durban

While the ANC issued a statement expressing gratitude to all South Africans who did not join the shutdown planned on Monday, thousands of supporters are seen heading to Pretoria church square, marching past Sandton city in what appears to be a massive show of force from the red berets.

Also read: NationalShutDown: Shots fired, arrests and uncapped electricity

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

