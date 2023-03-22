Tech skills in 2023: Here’s what you need

Meta, Google, Microsoft, and other tech companies have made massive changes in their workforce which highlights an interesting forecast into skills required in tomorrow’s tech world.

Tech companies are shifting towards sourcing employees that are not only specialists in one field but differently skilled to problem solve differently with an arsenal of skillsets.

The upshot is simple, companies need job seekers that are eager to learn new skills with the aptitude to stay relevant in a fast-changing work landscape.

With industries changing since Covid19, job seekers not only have to adapt but equip themselves with the skills needed to ensure they stay ahead of changes that may lead to AI (Artificial Intelligence) replacing their industries.

We look at skills you need in 2023 that could keep you ahead of the curve.

Over 100 000 employees have been laid off from tech companies globally in the first three months of 2023 and we look at skills that could help you stay relevant and avoid the dreaded company reorg.

Today, employees need to have an arsenal of skills and skills such as cyber security, digital marketing and proficiency in Ai are important skills to have according to reports which highlight the need for a new set of skills to survive in today’s changing work space environment.

Fields you can get into.

AI

AI is what Bill Gates among other leaders note as the next major change to the digital landscape.

Taking an online course or enrolling in a data science bootcamp which provides introduction to machine learning is another way of meeting the AI skills demand for any firm.

Machine learning is a tool used by AI to manage large amounts of data. There are many resources to teach anyone AI which include YouTube, blogs and free online blogs.

It seems Google, Facebook and even Microsoft are constantly releasing new kinds of Ai to make things faster and improve user experience.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting critical systems and sensitive information from digital attacks.

This can range from a few categories: Application security, cloud security, network security and critical infrastructure security.

Think antivirus software, firewall and even antispyware programs that block unauthorized access to a network.

Cybersecurity has become an essential part of every company’s strategy for growth with the demand for the field showing significant growth in 2023.

The industry appears to be growing with a multitude of marketers campaigning to train as well as pay courses to ensure budding enthusiasts learn cybersecurity.

Python

Python developers are among the highest paid in 2023 compared to other programming languages.

The programming language is used across a number of industries to devlope applications, from web to bots on WhatsApp.

While there are a few other languages you could use to upskill self, it its important to note that the point is to increase skill set to be more suitable to any role.

Other coding languages are:

Java, PHP, C#, Swift, and Javascript.

Using platforms such as Udemy, LinkedIn, Coursera and Google could set you apart to ensure that you’re at the top of the demand list when employers are looking for a well rounded asset, to assist any company achieve its objective.

