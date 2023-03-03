You could soon receive payments on WhatsApp if this works

Meta has approved what looks like a new way to make and receive payments using the platform.

The launch of Meta platforms payments launch for small and medium sized businesses will be in Brazil as the testing ground.

Meta wants to use the Brazilian market as their testing space for business messaging which means users in Brazil may be able to make payments between sender and receiver using WhatsApp.

This could be groundbreaking for the South African market which already relies on the messaging app for communication.

What does it mean?

WhatsApp users will soon be able to pay for products and services directly while in a conversation using their Mastercard and Visa debit or credit cards.

Should testing phase culminate in a positive direction, the feature should be rolled out globally signaling a new norm for business.

This all comes after Brazil’s Central Bank has given the greenlight to WhatsApp’s merchant payment system.

The approval of the platforms’ payment system launch for small to medium sized business in Brazil is an addition to WhatsApp’s system.

While Meta plans to test the system, it’s reported that Brazil users have been able to make payments through the application since 2021, with the new development by the bank clearing the way for merchants to receive payments.

The approval of the application was made today and means a new norm for small to medium sized business in the area.

