Jackie Chan is Splinter in upcoming TMNT Mutant Mayhem movie

In a Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg produced animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the pair have confirmed that Jackie Chan will be the voice of Splinter.

John Cena, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone and Paul Rudd will also make the cut for an all star cast in the upcoming CGI animated film.

It seems Jackie Chan has been earmarked for the role of Splinter due to public opinion which for a while has been sharing reference on how he would be suitable for the role.

Cowabunga! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem is headed exclusively to theatres August 4, 2023. See you in ONE YEAR! #TMNTMovie #TMNT pic.twitter.com/5yR3yFJoBp — TMNT (@TMNTMovie) August 4, 2022

Post Malone will play Ray Fillet, Ice Cube as Superfly, Ayo Adebiri as April O’Neil, John Cena as Rocksteady, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko.

The turtles:

Micah Abbey will play Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. will play Michelangelo

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo and Brady Noon as Raphael.

This film will hit theaters on August 4, 2023 with the trailer expected in March.

The movie

The upcoming animated superhero film is based on the comedic book characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laired.

This is the reboot to popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film series.

The turtles set out to be accepted as normal teenagers while taking on crime syndicates and an army of mutants.

After a decade of being sheltered from the human world, the turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and to be accepted as normal teenagers.

The timeless story sees the turtles find new friend April O’Neil who helps them to take down a notorious crime syndicate.

The film will be directed by Jeff Rowe, screen play by Brendan O’Brian, and is scheduled for release on August 4, this year.

Nickelodeon first announced the film in June 2020, and the TMNT team set to explore the teenage aspect of the Turtles more than in previous films.

Also read: Netflix: How Chris Rock got the $40m last laugh over Will Smith’s slap