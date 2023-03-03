John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer out, we spot some hidden gems about ending

John Wick will be taking the fight to the high table in a bid to win back his freedom in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves, as John Wick returns to take on even more impossible tasks in spectacular fashion in bid to end it all with his enemies.

The fourth installment to the franchise scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023, sees Wick on a mission to regain his freedom.

What we could tell from the trailer was how Wick will have a new foe played by Bill Skarsgard.

The pair may dual at some point in the film as Wick claws his way through a path to defeat the High Table.

A new enemy even more powerful has surfaced, which may prove a challenge to the dog loving protagonist.

The cast features some new and returning names such as Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Reeves was spotted undergoing some serious combat and firearm training for the role of the soulful assassin.

In the third instalment of the film Wick is faced with a vast amount of antagonists who wish to acquire millions by bringing Wicks head to the High Table.

We were all introduced to Wick in the very first John Wick as a former member of a shadow cabal of assassins governed by rules set by the High Table.

Wick who had retired was brought back to action after villains killed the dog his wife had left him.

After dealing with the villains, John Wick: Chapter 2 saw him return to kill a member of the High Table while on sacred grounds of the Continental Hotel.

The move led to Chapter 3, where he was designated as excommunicado, by the High Table, which stripped him of all rights and privilege’s, with a contract issued on his head for $14 million.

Chapter four plans to fill in the gaps to how Wick will hopefully gain his freedom, if he lives.

Also read: Here’s a quick solution for Musk’s, parody account headache